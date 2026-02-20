Kenan Thompson on His Enduring SNL Legacy & Inspiring a New Generation

✕

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Comedy titan Kenan Thompson recently joined “Ryan Cameron Uncensored” for a heartfelt conversation, offering insights into his storied career, family life, and his latest venture: a children’s book titled The Unfunny Bunny. The Atlanta native, who grew up listening to the station, shared what keeps him grounded after an incredible 23 seasons on Saturday Night Live.

Thompson is currently promoting his new book, a story about a bunny who learns the craft of comedy. “It’s basically about a bunny who likes to tell jokes, but he’s got to learn how to be funny with them,” Kenan explained. The book teaches a valuable lesson about perseverance, showing that it’s okay if a joke “doesn’t land at first. You can always, like, rewrite it.”

Reflecting on his record-breaking tenure at SNL, Thompson remains remarkably humble. When asked if the show is still fun, he confirmed it absolutely is. “SNL is rebuilt every single week,” he said. “We celebrate our wins for maybe a day and then we got to get back to it on Monday with somebody new.” This constant state of renewal is what keeps the experience fresh, even after two decades.

Thompson also discussed the pressures of the industry and how he manages stress. He credits his prior experience and his focus on his role as a performer. “I’m an actor, and, like, I kind of stay in my lane with that, so that kind of helps me not stress out,” he shared.

Throughout the interview, Kenan emphasized the importance of his foundation, particularly his family. His mother was present in the studio, a testament to the strong support system that has been with him since his early audition days in Atlanta. This firm foundation has been his anchor, helping him navigate the highs and lows of a career in the spotlight while remaining true to himself. From his early days on Nickelodeon to his legendary status on SNL, Kenan Thompson continues to evolve, inspiring audiences and celebrating community every step of the way.

Kenan Thompson on His Enduring SNL Legacy & Inspiring a New Generation was originally published on majicatl.com