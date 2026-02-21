Shop Now: adidas x JFF World Cup Kits And Bob Marley Collab

The 2026 World Cup is still a few seasons away, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start stocking up on apparel to rock when it comes time to rep your team.

Arriving with perfect timing as per usual, adidas got the jumpstart over in Jamaica with some eye-grabbing gear in the form of official home and away kits for the Jamaica Football Federation, in addition to an eight-piece capsule collection that’s jamming with irie vibes.

The best part? It’s all inspired by the impactful legacy of late reggae legend, Bob Marley.

The entire campaign, which stretches from the kits to the collab, is directly rooted in Marley’s love for the sport and his style while playing it during his off-time from making timeless hits. Actually, adidas even reimagined the lilac firebird track pants he regularly wore during his notable tour through Europe. The “Football is Freedom” tagline that appears throughout in the graphics is a mantra derived directly from The Bob Marley Foundation.

Speaking on the nature of the collab, BMF CEO Cedella Marley — daughter of Bob and Rita; mother to Skip — addressed the importance of it happening now by stating in the press release, “This is more than just a partnership to us, it’s a landmark moment which signifies unity, inspiration and the spirit of Bob Marley on the global stage. His unwavering belief in the power of our people lives on and through this collection, the fans can carry the pride of Jamaica.”

Fittingly enough, Skip Marley helped his mom bring it all home by modeling some of the pieces himself.

For the JFF kits, you really get a perfect blend of night and day from home to away. Starting at home, adidas tailored a “bold gold” beauty using its new CLIMACOOL+ technology in the form of transfer knit jacquard. The fabric is engineered for breathability and incorporates heat-applied labels and even a hidden UV print for true authenticity. Away comes with its fair share of specs as well, also utilizing the CLIMACOOL+ technology on a classic black base in transfer knit jacquard construction. However, for lack of overall color it makes up swimmingly in the form of vivid designs and abstract prints etched into the design story that make it hard to look away — we see what they did there!

Other standout features include the direct nod to Marley’s signature color aesthetic, which itself ties back to reggae culture, and a special shoutout to the JFF’s “Reggae Boyz” and “Reggae Girlz” with insignia redesigned to resemble the revered Tuff Gong record label founded by the late Legend hitmaker.

The collaboration also serves as a tribute to Allan Aloysius “Skill” Cole, who sadly passed away back in September 2025 at the age of 74. In addition to being a soccer icon in his own right, Skill also served as tour manager for Bob Marley and The Wailers during their peak in the 1970s.

Bringing it all to the now, JFF current star players Dexter Lembikisa, Kaheim Dixon, Mason Holgate, Jon Russell and Kasey Palmer each contributed their modeling skills to the lookbook.