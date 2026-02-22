A$AP Rocky Sweetly Surprises Rihanna With 38th Birthday Party, Rih-Unites Bad Gal With Family & Friends For Fenty Festivities

A$AP Rocky showed up and showed out for Rihanna’s 38th birthday with a stunning surprise party, surrounded by her friends and family.

Source: Matteo Prandoni & Sansho Scott/BFA.com / Courtesy of AWGE

What looked like another romantic date night turned out to be full-out Fenty festivities at Rihanna’s favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Fresh off the NYFW runway for the rapper’s AWGE show, the “Fashion Killa” lovebirds kept their looks luxe and laidback for their night out. Rocky layered white and red checkered shirts with crisp khakis. The guest of honor wore a sheer black floor-length dress with matching heels and a fur jacket.

The party went down in a private room decked out with silver “Happy Birthday” decorations, baby blue flowers, and colorful balloons. Rocky was front and center as everyone sang for the diamond-selling diva before she made a birthday wish.

Instead of a cake, she blew out the candle on a chacuterie board.

The birthday baddie posted clips of herself turning up with her besties Jenn and Melissa.

“Late post because we were outside. Happy birthday to the BADDEST GALLLL. 38. Still fine. PeriodT,” she wrote with a champagne toast emoji.

Mama’s gotta have a life, too!

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Last Night Out For Valentine’s Day

Once again, Rocky proved he doesn’t play about his queen. After Rihanna supported her man, her man, her man in the front row of his fashion show, they had a romantic date night in NYC for Valentine’s Day.

Rih was ravishing in a red vintage Galliano gown and Rocky matched her chic in a suit and leather trench coat with a Chanel hat to stay warm. He also didn’t step out empty-handed, carrying what looks like a V-Day gift for the Bajan babe.

For all the those taking notes on how to bag a baddie like Rih and keep her happy, A$AP Rocky shared some relationship advice with Complex.

“Go somewhere you’ve never been and where she’s never been. It don’t gotta be the most extravagant place. Go somewhere y’all can have an experience together,” he continued, suggesting to spice it up by sneaking in some champagne for a movie date.

He warned that pouring up (and lighting up) in a theater would get you kicked out, but said that’s part of the fun to laugh at together for years to come. Remember this is a man with bail money to spare before you follow that word for word, but it’s still the thought that counts!

Happy Birthday to the baddest Bad Gal, Rihanna!

