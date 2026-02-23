Why You Should Add Plant-Based Meals Into Your Routine

As the resident vegan around here I do believe my duty is to inform and enlighten. Now I’ve been vegan (plant-based) for just about 9 years and I have to say it was a personal decision to do so. Many folks made that move for reasons that they deemed beneficial for them.

My choice to make that move was due to me being a Type 1 diabetic since 1998. I did my research and talked to my doctor’s on how making that lifestyle and dietary switch would help my overall health and A1C. And to be honest making that decision has been pretty productive. Now that’s my story and your story might be different, but let me share with you some of the reasons why more and more people are including plant-based meals into their day-to-day lifestyle.

Heart Disease

Diabetes (Type 1 or Type 2)

Obesity

High Blood Pressure

High Cholesterol

Making the switch is quite simple. Just slow walk it to be honest. Most start with Meatless Monday and go from there. Add more veggies, beans and lentils, fruits to your daily intake and see how you fee.. There are a lot of great vegan chefs and influencers out there sharing the wealth. Here are some of my favorite’s.

Fabiola (@shinewithplants) John Lewis (@badassvegan) Rachel Ama (@rachelama_) Andrew Bernard (@thenarddogcooks)

Here’s to healthy eating!

