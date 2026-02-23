So Sad: Vikings Wide Receiver Rondale Moore Passes Away At 25 From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

The NFL family is mourning again.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore has tragically passed away at just 25 years old.

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

According to WLKY-TV, the Floyd County Coroner confirmed that Moore died Saturday, Feb. 21, in New Albany, Indiana. Per WHAS11, New Albany police chief Todd Bailey said Moore was found in a garage with a “suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.” His official cause of death remains under investigation.

It’s a heartbreaking headline that no one wanted to read.

Moore wasn’t just another name on a roster. He was a young man with elite talent, relentless drive, and a smile that coaches and teammates say could light up a room. Long before the league, he made noise at Purdue University, where he exploded onto the national scene in 2018. That freshman season? Special. He earned Big Ten Freshman of the Year and consensus All-American honors. And that statement game against Ohio State put scouts on high alert. The speed was different. The confidence was different.

By 2021, Moore heard his name called in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. It felt like the beginning of something major. Over three seasons in Arizona, flashes of his potential showed up every time he touched the ball. But injuries kept interrupting the story. Multiple serious knee injuries slowed what many believed would be a breakout trajectory.

In 2024, he was traded to the Atlanta Falcons. Then came another tough blow. A knee injury in training camp landed him on injured reserve. Still, Moore kept pushing.

He later signed with the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the 2025 season, hoping for a reset. But in the team’s first preseason game, he tore his ACL and was again placed on injured reserve. For a player built on explosiveness, resilience became the bigger test.

In an official statement, his former Purdue coach Jeff Brohm called him “the ultimate competitor” with an unmatched work ethic and contagious smile. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said he was devastated, describing Moore as humble, soft-spoken, and proud of his Indiana roots.

“While Rondale had been a member of the Vikings for a short time, he was someone we came to know well and care about deeply. He was a humble, soft-spoken and respectful young man who was proud of his Indiana roots,” he continued. “As a player, he was disciplined, dedicated and resilient despite facing adversity multiple times as injuries sidelined him throughout his career.”

The team released a statement saying they are working to understand the facts and are offering counseling and emotional support resources to players and staff.

Behind the stats and transactions was a 25-year-old navigating pressure most people will never understand. The grind. The rehab. The expectations. The fear of falling behind. Professional sports can look glamorous from the outside. Big contracts, national TV, highlight reels. But for many athletes, especially those battling repeated injuries, the mental toll can be heavy.

Moore’s passing is a painful reminder that you never truly know what someone is carrying.

The NFL Player Care Foundation has created a free two-day ASIST workshop open to former players and their significant others. It offers hands-on suicide intervention training led by NFL social workers and provides a space to reconnect and access league resources. It’s one step. More are needed.

If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone. You can call The National Mental Health Hotline at 866-903-3787 to speak with a professional and get connected to support. You can also simply dial or text 988 at the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline if you need someone to talk to.

