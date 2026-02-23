CIAA Releases 2026 Basketball Tournament Brackets Ahead Of Baltimore Championship Week

Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association has unveiled the official brackets for the 2026 Food Lion CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament, set for February 24 through 28 at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore. The single-elimination championship will culminate on Saturday, February 28, with the women’s title game at 1 p.m. followed by the men’s championship at 4 p.m.

Seeding for both tournaments was determined by divisional records, with tiebreakers based on head-to-head results, conference win percentage, and point differential.

On the men’s side, defending champion Virginia State enters as the Northern Division’s top seed after capturing the 2025 title in Baltimore. Bluefield State, last year’s runner-up, returns as the No. 3 seed, while Virginia Union and Bowie State round out the division’s top four.

In the Southern Division, Fayetteville State secured the No. 1 seed following an undefeated divisional season. Claflin and Johnson C. Smith also earned upper-tier seeds, with Shaw, Livingstone, and Winston-Salem State completing a tightly contested field.

Opening-round men’s games begin February 24 and 25, followed by quarterfinals February 25 and 26 and semifinals February 27.

In the women’s bracket, Bowie State claimed the Northern Division’s top seed after a consistent conference run, with Virginia State, Virginia Union, and Bluefield State also finishing in the top four.

The Southern Division is led by surprise contender Winston-Salem State, which surged to the No. 1 seed after a historic season that included a program-record win total and a perfect home record. Fayetteville State, the two-time defending champion, enters as the No. 2 seed aiming for a third straight CIAA title.

Women’s opening-round games tip off February 24, with quarterfinals February 25 and 26 and semifinals February 27.

All 22 tournament games will stream on ESPN+, with both championship matchups also airing on ESPNU. Fans can view full brackets and tournament updates at ciaatournament.org.

CIAA Releases 2026 Basketball Tournament Brackets Ahead Of Baltimore Championship Week was originally published on 92q.com