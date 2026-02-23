Listen Live
CIAA Basketball Tournament Returns to Baltimore

CIAA Basketball Tournament Returns to Baltimore for 2026 Championship Week

Published on February 23, 2026

Lincoln University of PA 2024 CIAA Tournament
Source: Lincoln University / Getty

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association will bring its signature championship event back to Baltimore as the 2026 Food Lion CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament takes over CFG Bank Arena from February 24 through 28.

Held during Black History Month, the CIAA Tournament remains one of the most culturally significant traditions in Black college sports. What began more than 80 years ago among a small group of historically Black colleges and universities has grown into one of the NCAA’s largest events, often called HBCUs’ version of March Madness.

Each year, the tournament draws nearly 100,000 fans from across the country, including alumni, students, families, and community leaders. The weeklong celebration blends elite athletics with culture and connection while generating more than $300 million in annual economic impact and millions in scholarships for student-athletes.

“This tournament represents the heart and soul of Black college sports and tourism,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams Parker. She called the championship more than a competition, describing it as a reflection of Black excellence, resilience, and legacy.

The 2026 tournament will feature 22 men’s and women’s championship matchups along with fan-favorite events including Fan Fest, the Career Expo and Education Day, step shows, Super Saturday, performances, and community programs.

All games will stream on ESPN+, with championship matchups airing on ESPNU, bringing national exposure to the historic conference. Baltimore tourism leaders say the city’s deep ties to Black culture make it a natural home for the tournament and its continued impact.

