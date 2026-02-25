THE BUZZ!





RHOA – Some New Peaches Are Coming For Season 17

Okay…so the return of the Real Housewives of Atlanta looks like its going to be a good season.

Season 17 drops April 5th and Bravo just added some new peaches to the lineup. K. Michelle and Pinky Cole to the cast. That’s not random casting, these ladies bring that fire and passion. K. Michelle comes with reality TV history and zero filter, and Pinky built Slutty Vegan into a multimillion-dollar brand.

So now you’ve got music industry drama energy mixed with CEO boss energy. If they play this right, Atlanta might get it’s mojo back among the Housewives’ franchise.





Source: Essence

