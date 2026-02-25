Listen Live
DOJ Released The Epstein Files. But Not All Of Them

Dozens of FBI records apparently missing from Epstein files, including Trump accuser interviews

Published on February 25, 2026

The Missing Epstein Files Raise Bigger Questions
Now let’s talk about the story that’s going to spark debates everywhere.
CNN reports that more than 90 FBI interview records connected to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation are not currently visible in the DOJ’s public release. And get this, including Interviews tied to a woman who accused Agent 47, Donald Trump of sexual assault in the 1980s. Hmmm!
The evidence log from the case lists those interviews did happen, but they just don’t appear online. The DOJ says nothing was deleted and that some documents may be duplicates, privileged, or tied to ongoing investigations. meanwhile, 47 (Trump) denies wrongdoing. And the White House calls the allegations false and sensational.
But now people have even more questions, this doesn’t sound like transparency, at all.


Source: CNN

