The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Cardi B Allegedly Crashes Out Backstage Over SNL Joke

Published on February 26, 2026

THE BUZZ!

According to reports from TMZ, Cardi B allegedly reacted angrily backstage during dress rehearsal for the 1,000th episode of Saturday Night Live after overhearing a Weekend Update joke referencing Nicki Minaj’s recent political alignment. Sources claim Cardi threw her phone at a monitor and damaged equipment in a producer’s office.
The joke was ultimately removed from the broadcast. Neither Cardi nor SNL has publicly confirmed the allegations. Despite the reported tension, Cardi performed both of her musical sets and appeared in a sketch.
Given the history between Cardi and Nicki you can see why even indirect references can spark strong reactions.


Source: Rolling Out

