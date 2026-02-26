Listen Live
Close
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

MD Traffic Stop Turns Violent Linked To Millionaire’s Death

Baltimore man arrested for death of millionaire, firing shots at police during stop

Published on February 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore man arrested for death of millionaire, firing shots at police during stop

Maurquise James, 22, faces attempted first-degree murder charges after allegedly firing at a Maryland State Trooper during a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. in Baltimore. The trooper suffered powder burns but was not shot.
Authorities say ballistic evidence from the traffic stop links James to the February 14 killing of millionaire Robert Fuller at a Potomac senior living facility. Detectives cite surveillance footage, tampered alarm sensors, and suspicious behavior captured on video.
He was arrested in Montgomery County after a brief foot chase. and is being held without bond. Multiple agencies are involved as the investigation continues.


Source: fox baltimore

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
5 Items
News  |  Alvin aqua Blanco

Wu-Tang Clan’s Oliver “Power” Grant Passes Away

Rickey Smiley Morning Show Cast Graphics 2025
Schedule  |  The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Local  |  Editor Staff

Calling All Employers: Vendor Opportunities Now Open For 2026 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair

The Buzz
News  |  Ryan Da Lion

School Shooting At Wootton High School in Maryland

Black History Month  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore’s Black History Is Marked By Two Defining Uprisings That Changed the City

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close