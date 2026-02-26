The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
MD Traffic Stop Turns Violent Linked To Millionaire’s Death
Baltimore man arrested for death of millionaire, firing shots at police during stop
Maurquise James, 22, faces attempted first-degree murder charges after allegedly firing at a Maryland State Trooper during a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. in Baltimore. The trooper suffered powder burns but was not shot.
Authorities say ballistic evidence from the traffic stop links James to the February 14 killing of millionaire Robert Fuller at a Potomac senior living facility. Detectives cite surveillance footage, tampered alarm sensors, and suspicious behavior captured on video.
He was arrested in Montgomery County after a brief foot chase. and is being held without bond. Multiple agencies are involved as the investigation continues.
Source: fox baltimore