MD Traffic Stop Turns Violent Linked To Millionaire’s Death

THE BUZZ!



Baltimore man arrested for death of millionaire, firing shots at police during stop



Maurquise James, 22, faces attempted first-degree murder charges after allegedly firing at a Maryland State Trooper during a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. in Baltimore. The trooper suffered powder burns but was not shot.

Authorities say ballistic evidence from the traffic stop links James to the February 14 killing of millionaire Robert Fuller at a Potomac senior living facility. Detectives cite surveillance footage, tampered alarm sensors, and suspicious behavior captured on video.

He was arrested in Montgomery County after a brief foot chase. and is being held without bond. Multiple agencies are involved as the investigation continues.





Source: fox baltimore

✕