Listen Live
Close
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Fill Up Now – Iran War Strikes May Affect Gas Prices At Home.

Higher gas prices are likely coming to the pump after oil prices jump in wake of U.S. strikes in Iran

Published on March 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Higher gas prices are likely coming to the pump after oil prices jump in wake of U.S. strikes in Iran

Gas Prices Might Be Creeping Up… Yep, Already.
Alright, let’s talk about what really affects everybody.
After U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, oil prices jumped fast. And when oil jumps, gas stations usually follow. Analysts are saying we could see around a 10 to 15 cent increase per gallon pretty quickly.
It’s not panic-level. But it is enough to notice — especially if you’ve got a commute or weekend plans. The bigger issue is a major oil shipping route overseas that markets are watching closely. If tensions stay high, prices could stay jumpy too.
So no fear-mongering. Just maybe don’t ride around on E this week.
I’ll keep you updated if things cool off — or if your wallet needs another warning.


Source: NBC News

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
5 Items
News  |  Alvin aqua Blanco

Wu-Tang Clan’s Oliver “Power” Grant Passes Away

are you the one comedian seach baltimore dl graphic
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Are You That One? Win The Chance To Open The We Them One’s Comedy Tour

Football shot in studio on black background
Local  |  Editor Staff

Historic Baltimore Rivalry Set To Ignite Once Again At Hughes Memorial Stadium

Local  |  Editor Staff

AFRAM 50: Mario, Charlie Wilson, Tamia, The Lox & More Set for Druid Hill Park

Local  |  Editor Staff

Calling All Employers: Vendor Opportunities Now Open For 2026 Radio One Baltimore Job Fair

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close