Kimora Lee Said, New Chapter-New Name. Drop Exes Last Names

Kimora Lee SimmonsI Wanna Drop My Exes' Last Names

Published on March 2, 2026

Okay…so Kimora Lee is ready for 2026 and beyond with a new name for the new year.
Kimora Lee Simmons is ready to simplify life. She just filed paperwork to drop “Simmons” and “Leissner” and go by just Kimora Lee.
She kept Simmons after divorcing Russell back in 2009. Then she added Leissner after getting married again. Now she says she just wants to consolidate records and make things easier.
And sometimes you don’t want to carry old chapters in to your new chapters or even your new book. Clean slate energy.


Source: TMZ

