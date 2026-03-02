Congratulations! Zendaya & Tom Holland Are Married! Tea-Spilling Stylist Law Roach Cacklingly Confirms 'Spider-Man' Spouses

The rumors are true?! Zendaya and Tom Holland tied the knot, according to Law Roach’s shocking red carpet confirmation!

Congratulations are in order for one of our favorite celebrity couples! On the Actors Awards red carpet, Law Roach revealed the ceremony was so secret that it already came and went some time ago.

The beloved stylist to the stars announced the nuptials in an interview with Access Hollywood. The Instagram reel has social media reeling!

“The wedding has already happened. You missed it!” Law said with a laugh.

“Is that true?” the reporter asked.

“It’s very true,” he responded.

We love to see it! Tom and Zendaya first met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016 and have been seemingly inseparable ever since. The cute co-stars went official in 2021, and Tomdaya fans have been on wedding watch ever since.

A Recap Of Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Low-Key Coupledom

Social media sleuths had to stay on their toes because Zendaya doesn’t play about “protecting the peace” in her relationship.

With so much of her life in the public eye, the Euphoria actress remained intentional about keeping that part private.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love. But also, I do have control over what I choose to share. It’s about protecting the peace and letting things be your own but also not being afraid to exist. You can’t hide. That’s not fun, either. I am navigating it more than ever now,” she explained to ELLE.

In January 2025, Zendaya sparked engagement rumors on the Golden Globes red carpet when her most viral fashion statement was the massive diamond on her ring finger. Fans suspected the Challengers star got a tattoo for her man, her man, her man: a small “T” tattoo.

With or without confirmation, the nuptial news seemed inevitable a month later when Tom showed up and showed out at his boo’s family function. The hilariously heartfelt clips spread like wildfire online. You know it’s real when they give you a nickname!

We see you, Spidey!

Later that year, when a reporter referred to Zenday as Tom’s girlfriend, he set the record straight: “Fiancée.” Oop!

Law already made it clear that the only couture collaboration more highly anticipated than the Met Gala would never go public. “It’s the most beautiful dress no one will see,” he teased to Complex in May.

Unfortunately for internet investigators and social media sleuths, the closest we’ll get to seeing Zendaya as a bride is in her new movie with Robert Pattinson film, Save The Date.

Fans will gladly pretend it’s the real deal to see her walk down the aisle when this A24 twisted thriller hits theaters April 3.

Congratulations to Zendaya and Tom Holland!

