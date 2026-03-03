THE BUZZ!



America's founding documents fly out of nation's capital for first time on the freedom plane



The U.S. Founding Documents Take Flight on Historic Tour

Several of the nation’s most important founding documents are traveling outside Washington for the first time in history. The National Archives partnered with Boeing to transport an original engraving of the Declaration of Independence, the Treaty of Paris, and historic Oaths of Allegiance aboard a Boeing 737 known as the Freedom Plane.

The multi-city tour runs through August with stops in cities including Kansas City, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Houston. Officials say the goal is to bring history directly to communities instead of requiring travel to Washington, D.C. Security around the documents remains tight throughout the tour.





Source: CNN

