Listen Live
Close
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Published on March 3, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

America’s founding documents fly out of nation’s capital for first time on the freedom plane

The U.S. Founding Documents Take Flight on Historic Tour
Several of the nation’s most important founding documents are traveling outside Washington for the first time in history. The National Archives partnered with Boeing to transport an original engraving of the Declaration of Independence, the Treaty of Paris, and historic Oaths of Allegiance aboard a Boeing 737 known as the Freedom Plane.
The multi-city tour runs through August with stops in cities including Kansas City, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Houston. Officials say the goal is to bring history directly to communities instead of requiring travel to Washington, D.C. Security around the documents remains tight throughout the tour.


Source: CNN

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
5 Items
News  |  Alvin aqua Blanco

Wu-Tang Clan’s Oliver “Power” Grant Passes Away

are you the one comedian seach baltimore dl graphic
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Are You That One? Win The Chance To Open The We Them One’s Comedy Tour

Local  |  Editor Staff

AFRAM 50: Mario, Charlie Wilson, Tamia, The Lox & More Set for Druid Hill Park

16:50
Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

Spike Lee Gets Real on "School Daze," Bad Bunny & The Culture

Black History Month  |  Editor Staff

East Baltimore: The Overlooked Powerhouse of Black Baltimore’s Legacy

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close