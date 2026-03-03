South Baltimore Community Raises Concerns Over Underground Power Line

Source: alexey_ds / Getty

Residents in South Baltimore are speaking out against Baltimore Gas and Electric Company’s proposed transmission line project tied to the Baltimore Peninsula, arguing the plan would significantly disrupt historic neighborhoods.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat representing Baltimore, has introduced legislation aimed at increasing oversight of large transmission projects. He says utilities like BGE should be required to provide clearer justification for a project’s necessity, overall cost and selected route before moving forward.

BGE’s proposal includes installing a new underground high voltage transmission line connecting its Greene Street substation to a planned substation at Baltimore Peninsula. The company says the project is part of a broader infrastructure modernization effort designed to improve reliability.

But neighbors in Otterbein and Ridgely’s Delight say the construction would tear up narrow residential streets, eliminate already limited parking and restrict access to homes. Residents argue that daily routines would be severely impacted.

BGE maintains the project will strengthen service for tens of thousands of customers, including hospitals and public safety facilities, while supporting economic growth in South Baltimore. The broader Peninsula transmission plan is estimated to cost about $500 million. According to the company, construction would not begin before mid 2027, and customer rates would not be impacted until the projects are placed into service.

