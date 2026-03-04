Listen Live
The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Published on March 4, 2026

THE BUZZ!

Beyonce’s Dad Walks Out of Interview Over Question About Ex Tina Knowles’ Work With Destiny’s Child

Mathew Knowles Walks Out Middle Interview


Have you heard about this one? Beyoncé’s dad, Mathew Knowles, actually walked out of an interview recently. The topic? His ex-wife, Tina Knowles, and her role in Destiny’s Child’s success.
The interviewer mentioned Tina’s contributions, and Mathew initially pushed back: “What work did she put in?” After acknowledging she helped with styling and imagery, another follow-up about Tina was enough to end the interview entirely.
He later explained that the interview was supposed to focus on his Destiny’s Child tribute concert, not questions about his ex. But let’s be honest… anyone who grew up with Destiny’s Child knows Tina’s hand was everywhere.
It’s one thing to protect your legacy — but walking out mid-interview in 2026? It’s a little dramatic. Still, it shows how complicated the spotlight can be for legendary music families.


Source: Yahoo

