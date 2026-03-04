Atlanta Hawks Magic City Themed Night Faces Pushback

THE BUZZ!



NBA players at odds with Atlanta Hawks hosting ‘Magic City Monday’ promotion for upcoming game



This one has everyone talking. The Atlanta Hawks announced a theme night for their upcoming home game: “Magic City Monday,” inspired by Atlanta’s iconic Magic City. The event features specialty lemon pepper wings, co-branded merchandise, and a halftime show from T.I..

But here’s where it gets spicy: some NBA players publicly objected, arguing that promoting a strip-club-inspired event isn’t the right message for the league and could be disrespectful to women. Ownership argues it’s a celebration of Atlanta culture and its legendary nightlife.

This one’s tricky. On one hand, it’s ATL pride and a nod to local culture — but the players’ concerns are valid too. It sparks an important conversation: how do professional sports balance entertainment, culture, and responsibility? Personally, I’d love to try the wings… but maybe not the halftime vibes.





Source: thegrio

✕