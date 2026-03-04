Listen Live
Close
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Atlanta Hawks Magic City Themed Night Faces Pushback

NBA players at odds with Atlanta Hawks hosting ‘Magic City Monday’ promotion for upcoming game

Published on March 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

NBA players at odds with Atlanta Hawks hosting ‘Magic City Monday’ promotion for upcoming game

This one has everyone talking. The Atlanta Hawks announced a theme night for their upcoming home game: “Magic City Monday,” inspired by Atlanta’s iconic Magic City. The event features specialty lemon pepper wings, co-branded merchandise, and a halftime show from T.I..
But here’s where it gets spicy: some NBA players publicly objected, arguing that promoting a strip-club-inspired event isn’t the right message for the league and could be disrespectful to women. Ownership argues it’s a celebration of Atlanta culture and its legendary nightlife.
This one’s tricky. On one hand, it’s ATL pride and a nod to local culture — but the players’ concerns are valid too. It sparks an important conversation: how do professional sports balance entertainment, culture, and responsibility? Personally, I’d love to try the wings… but maybe not the halftime vibes.


Source: thegrio

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
are you the one comedian seach baltimore dl graphic
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Are You That One? Win The Chance To Open The We Them One’s Comedy Tour

16:50
Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

Spike Lee Gets Real on "School Daze," Bad Bunny & The Culture

Black History Month  |  Editor Staff

East Baltimore: The Overlooked Powerhouse of Black Baltimore’s Legacy

Local  |  Editor Staff

AFRAM 50: Mario, Charlie Wilson, Tamia, The Lox & More Set for Druid Hill Park

The Buzz
News  |  Ryan Da Lion

Cardi B Confirms Stefon Diggs Split Live On Stage

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close