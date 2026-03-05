Listen Live
The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Abbott Elementary Renewed For Season 6 As Show Continues Its Winning Streak

‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed for season 6 on ABC

Published on March 5, 2026

THE BUZZ!

‘Abbott Elementary’ renewed for season 6 on ABC

Class is officially back in session.
ABC announced that the hit comedy Abbott Elementary has been renewed for Season 6, continuing the success of the show created by and starring Quinta Brunson.
The series follows a group of passionate teachers working in an underfunded Philadelphia public school. Since its debut, it has become one of television’s most celebrated comedies thanks to its smart writing, cultural relevance and relatable humor about education.
The current fifth season airs Wednesdays on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu. The show has built a loyal audience and and gained a lot of fans over the past seasons.


In a TV landscape where comedies rarely last long, Abbott Elementary proving it can keep the laughs and the heart going into a sixth season is a major win.


Source: WBAL

