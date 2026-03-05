Jay-Z Pulled Into Epstein Conversation After Congresswoman’s Comment

THE BUZZ!



Jay-Z faces troubling pressure from Congress over Epstein



Jay-Z is being mentioned in conversations around the Jeffrey Epstein investigation after Representative Nancy Mace claimed his name appeared in materials connected to the case.

The congresswoman said she reviewed documents referencing the music mogul and suggested that additional witnesses could be called to testify if Congress decides to expand its investigation.

However, an important fact is being lost in the noise: Jay-Z has not been charged with any crime, and his name does not appear in any federal indictment related to Epstein. His name reportedly surfaced through unverified submissions rather than legal accusations.

Despite that, social media immediately exploded with speculation and conspiracy theories. And that’s another example of how the internet can turn a mention into a full-blown scandal before any real evidence is presented.

We’ll see what happens next.





