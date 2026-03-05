Listen Live
Close
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Jay-Z Pulled Into Epstein Conversation After Congresswoman’s Comment

Jay-Z faces troubling pressure from Congress over Epstein

Published on March 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Jay-Z faces troubling pressure from Congress over Epstein

Jay-Z is being mentioned in conversations around the Jeffrey Epstein investigation after Representative Nancy Mace claimed his name appeared in materials connected to the case.
The congresswoman said she reviewed documents referencing the music mogul and suggested that additional witnesses could be called to testify if Congress decides to expand its investigation.
However, an important fact is being lost in the noise: Jay-Z has not been charged with any crime, and his name does not appear in any federal indictment related to Epstein. His name reportedly surfaced through unverified submissions rather than legal accusations.
Despite that, social media immediately exploded with speculation and conspiracy theories. And that’s another example of how the internet can turn a mention into a full-blown scandal before any real evidence is presented.

We’ll see what happens next.


Source: ROLLING OUT

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
are you the one comedian seach baltimore dl graphic
Contests  |  Editor Staff

Are You That One? Win The Chance To Open The We Them One’s Comedy Tour

16:50
Entertainment  |  paige.boyd

Spike Lee Gets Real on "School Daze," Bad Bunny & The Culture

Black History Month  |  Editor Staff

East Baltimore: The Overlooked Powerhouse of Black Baltimore’s Legacy

Local  |  Editor Staff

AFRAM 50: Mario, Charlie Wilson, Tamia, The Lox & More Set for Druid Hill Park

Celebrity  |  Jason Lee

Federal Judge Rules That Kilmar Abrego Garcia Cannot Be Detained Again By ICE

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close