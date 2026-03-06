Dillon Brooks, a member of the Phoenix Suns, was arrested early Friday morning (May 6) on suspicion of driving under the influence. According to developing reports, Dillon Brooks was booked on the charges and released shortly after his arrest.

TMZ Sports broke the news that Dillon Brooks, 30, was arrested in the city of Scottsdale around 1:30 am local time. It wasn’t reported by the outlet what Brooks registered on the blood alcohol limit, nor if he took a breathalyzer or field test.

What is known is that Brooks was released around two hours later, according to a local outlet, ABC 15. The outlet also added that the city prosecutor is currently weighing whether or not to charge Brooks.

Brooks is a new member of the Suns, and in his first year with the team, he has established himself by hitting a career-high mark in scoring at 20.9 points per game. Brooks is also known as a fiery defender and sometimes enforcer, and that reputation has followed him throughout his NBA career.

Brooks is expected to return to the Phoenix Suns this season after suffering a fractured hand some weeks ago. The Suns are currently ranked seventh in the Western Conference with a record of 35-27.

Photo: Scottsdale Police Department

Phoenix Suns’ Dillon Brooks Arrested On DUI Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com