Jarrett Adams Turns Prison Experience Into Fight for Justice

Black women's support helped a wrongly convicted teen survive prison and pursue law to fight injustice

Many young people lack understanding of their legal rights, leading to wrongful convictions

Education and legal awareness are key to preventing wrongful convictions

Source: Reach Media Inc. / Getty / Reach Media Inc./ Getty

Civil rights attorney Jarrett Adams recently appeared on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to discuss his remarkable journey from being a wrongfully convicted teenager to becoming a lawyer dedicated to fighting for justice.

✕

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Adams was just 17 years old when he was convicted of a crime he says he did not commit. He spent 10 years in prison before his conviction was overturned. During his conversation with Rickey Smiley and the morning show team, Adams reflected on how he managed to hold on to hope while incarcerated.

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

According to Adams, the encouragement and strength he received from the women in his family played a major role in helping him survive that difficult chapter.

“I’ve got to give a huge shout out to Black women,” Adams said during the interview. “My mother and my aunt continued to breathe life into me in a dark situation.”

While Adams was serving time in a maximum-security prison as a teenager, his friends were beginning their college journeys and attending historically Black colleges and universities. Adams said it was painful to watch life continue outside prison walls while he fought to prove his innocence.

One of the ways his aunt supported him was by sending him newspapers regularly. Even though the papers often arrived late and cost money to send, she insisted on continuing.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

When Adams told her she didn’t have to keep sending them, she explained her reason.

“She said they might have your body confined, but we’re never going to let them incarcerate your mind,” Adams recalled.

That simple gesture helped him stay connected to the world and reminded him that his future still mattered.

Adams also shared an important lesson he learned from his experience: many young people are not taught their legal rights. Looking back, he realized he didn’t understand the importance of asking for a lawyer during police questioning.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I could repeat every lyric from a Tupac album back then,” Adams said. “But I didn’t know one constitutional right.”

After his conviction was overturned and he regained his freedom, Adams made the decision to study law. He wanted to use his experience to help others who may be facing the same injustice.

Related Article: Murder Case Against Elwood Jones Dismissed After 30 Years

Related Article: Justice Reform Activists Kick Off Inaugural Criminal Justice Reform Festival In Philly

Today, Adams works primarily in civil rights law and runs a nonprofit organization called Life After Justice. The organization helps people who claim innocence but cannot afford legal representation.

Through his work, Adams continues to advocate for education, legal awareness, and community support as key tools in preventing wrongful convictions.

“Education opens doors,” Adams said. “And it can change lives.”

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Jarrett Adams Turns Prison Experience Into Fight for Justice was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com