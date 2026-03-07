Listen Live
Food & Drink

Wendy’s offers fast food lovers unique “Tasting” job opportunity

Wendy’s offers fast food lovers unique $100K job opportunity to be the new company “Chief Tasting Officer.”

Published on March 7, 2026

Fast food lovers are flocking to Wendy’s for job applications after a crazy $100K career posting went viral on social media.

According to Wendy’s website, the company is seeking out a “Chief Tasting Officer.” The sweeter part of the deal is that the legendary fast food brand is offering applicants a $100,000 salary.

While internet exposure can certainly do wonders for big businesses, it’s clear that Wendy’s is capitalizing off its latest PR stunt with a very cool job opening.Additionally, the CTO will create content for Wendy’s, including eating their famous burgers and fries.

“Basically, you’ll get paid to eat Wendy’s, be chill, maybe make some content and maybe even star in ads,” the Wendy’s promo says. “Whether its quarterly vlog check-ins, taste trending or whatever, you’ll make cheddar just for liking cheddar.”

The viral job posting comes after Wendy’s recently announced that they are closing down nearly 600 locations in 2026 as the chain reevaluates its long-term strategy.

That includes the fast food brand’s plans to shutter roughly 350 stores during the first six months of the calendar year.

