Food & Drink

Vegan Plant-Based Lifestyle Clean Eating Healthy Dining

Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week – What To Know!

Explore Maryland's vibrant vegan dining scene during this special restaurant week celebration.

Published on March 8, 2026

Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week

It’s that time once again to celebrate veganism and plant-based eating. What I enjoy about being a vegan is there are so many restaurants in the city that offer options or are 100% vegan.

MD Vegan Week is from March 6th thru the 15th! Take some time out to go and have a meal at one of the participating establishments! I hope to see you at one of them and share a meal with me. Open your mind to some delicious food and you never know it may become a part of your lifestyle.

For all details and restaurants participating in MD Vegan Week click here.

Follow me on IG @STRETCHG

