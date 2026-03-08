Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week – What To Know!

Maryland Vegan Restaurant Week

It’s that time once again to celebrate veganism and plant-based eating. What I enjoy about being a vegan is there are so many restaurants in the city that offer options or are 100% vegan.

MD Vegan Week is from March 6th thru the 15th! Take some time out to go and have a meal at one of the participating establishments! I hope to see you at one of them and share a meal with me. Open your mind to some delicious food and you never know it may become a part of your lifestyle.

For all details and restaurants participating in MD Vegan Week click here.

Be sure to follow me on IG @STRETCHG