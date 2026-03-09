Listen Live
Baltimore Law Boosts Wages for Nearly 4,500 Security Guards

Mayor Brandon Scott Signs Bill Increasing Pay for Security Officers

Published on March 9, 2026

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott signed a bill into law Monday that increases wages and benefits for commercial security guards across the city.

The legislation is expected to improve the standard of living for nearly 4,500 workers.

Under the new law, companies that employ security guards must provide compensation equal to either the wages, benefits, and paid time off offered to federal contract security officers or the average pay for security officers working in Baltimore. Employers may deliver this compensation through a combination of wages and benefits or as a cash equivalent, according to the bill.

Before the legislation was passed, federal contract security officers in Baltimore earned $18.29 per hour, along with an additional $5.55 per hour designated for healthcare benefits.

