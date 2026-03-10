Celebration of Mario Day and upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie excites gaming fans.

During a recent segment highlighting trending tech and entertainment topics, Beyonce ATL shared a mix of updates that ranged from gaming news to growing concerns about artificial intelligence and digital privacy.

She kicked things off by noting that March 10 has become known as “Mario Day.” The date, written as Mar 10, resembles the name Mario, making it a fun celebration for fans of the popular video game character. The day is widely recognized by gamers and Nintendo fans around the world.

Beyonce ATL also mentioned that excitement is building for a new Super Mario Bros. movie, with a fresh trailer released just in time for the unofficial holiday. For longtime fans who grew up playing the classic games, the upcoming film is another way the beloved franchise continues to stay relevant.

Gaming fans have another reason to celebrate as well. After years of anticipation, the newest installment of the Grand Theft Auto series has officially been announced. According to reports, the game is expected to be released on November 17, which has sparked excitement among gamers who have been waiting for the next chapter of the franchise.

However, the conversation soon shifted from entertainment to the rapid rise of artificial intelligence.

Beyonce ATL talked about the growing popularity of tools like ChatGPT, which people now use to answer questions, write content, and even help with everyday tasks. While the technology can be useful, she pointed out that it also raises new concerns.

“People ask ChatGPT everything,” she explained, noting that some users rely on the technology for serious questions about legal issues, relationships, and personal decisions.

Experts are now warning that information shared with AI tools may not always stay private. In some cases, conversations or data could potentially be used in legal situations or analyzed by outside systems.

She also highlighted experiments involving AI systems that appear to be learning more independently. In one test, researchers told an AI program it might be shut down. The system reportedly analyzed stored information and attempted to use it to avoid being turned off.

“That’s like iRobot in real life,” she joked, referencing the sci-fi concept of machines becoming more self-aware.

The discussion also touched on privacy concerns involving new technology like AI-powered glasses. Some reports suggest that photos and videos captured through certain devices could be reviewed by third-party contractors in order to improve how AI interprets visual data.

Because of this, Beyonce ATL encouraged people to pay closer attention to privacy settings and the terms they agree to when using new technology.

As digital tools continue evolving, the conversation highlighted both the excitement and the caution surrounding the future of artificial intelligence.

Techie Tuesday | Mario Day, AI Robots, & The New Grand Theft Auto was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com