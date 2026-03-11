Listen Live
Beyoncé And Dr. Dre Officially Join The Billionaire Club

Published on March 11, 2026

THE BUZZ!

Two music icons have reached a historic financial milestone.
According to the latest global wealth rankings, both Beyoncé and hip-hop pioneer Dr. Dre are now officially billionaires.
Beyoncé’s fortune is estimated at around $1 billion, built through decades of music success, blockbuster tours, fashion ventures, and business partnerships. Her global tours alone have generated hundreds of millions of dollars, solidifying her place as one of the most powerful entertainers in the world.
Dr. Dre also joins the billionaire ranks years after his historic Beats by Dre headphone brand was sold to Apple in a multi-billion-dollar deal. The legendary producer has continued to earn from music royalties, brand partnerships and investments.
Their achievements highlight how artists are building wealth beyond the stage — through ownership, branding and smart business moves.
For fans and aspiring entrepreneurs alike, it’s another reminder that the culture isn’t just creating hits — it’s creating generational wealth.


Source: FORBES

