Ravens Back Out Of Blockbuster Maxx Crosby Trade After Failed Physical

The Baltimore Ravens’ reported blockbuster trade for star pass rusher Maxx Crosby has fallen through after the team backed out of the agreement with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders confirmed the development in a statement posted to social media, saying the Ravens withdrew from the deal and that the organization would have no further comment. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the move came after Crosby was unable to pass his physical.

Crosby recently revealed he has been focused on recovering from left knee surgery that took place about a month ago. The Raiders placed the five time Pro Bowl edge rusher on injured reserve with two games remaining last season. Despite the setback, Crosby expressed optimism about his recovery, noting he is ahead of schedule while continuing to rehab.

The Ravens will now retain the two first round draft picks they had reportedly offered in the deal, selections in both the 2026 and 2027 NFL Drafts. Initial reports of the trade on March 6 sparked excitement across Baltimore, as Crosby’s arrival was expected to strengthen a Ravens defense that struggled to generate pressure last season. The unit finished tied for 28th in the league with just 30 sacks.

Crosby, 28, remains one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers. He recorded 10 sacks and a career high 28 tackles for loss in 2025. Over seven seasons, he has totaled 69.5 career sacks and posted four double digit sack campaigns. His potential addition had fueled hopes of boosting Baltimore’s Super Bowl aspirations heading into the upcoming season.

