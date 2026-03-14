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Jasmine Crockett Member Of Security Detail Killed by Texas Cops

Congress Woman Jasmine Crockett Member Of Security Detail Killed During Police Standoff

Published on March 14, 2026

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According to CBS NEWS, A member of Jasmine Crockett‘s congressional security detail was shot to death by police during a standoff in Texas, according to CBS News. The violent encounter unfolded in Dallas Wednesday night, when Mike King reportedly ran inside a hospital parking garage and then barricaded himself inside a vehicle while being pursued by SWAT officers CBS reports the cops then tear-gassed King, prompting him to jump out of the vehicle and pull a gun before he was fatally shot by police. Images obtained by CBS show King guarding Crockett at events and traveling with the congresswoman during her latest campaign run for a U.S. Senate seat in Texas. Crocket lost to James Talarico in the Democratic primary.

Sources also told the network … King cruised around in an imitation undercover police vehicle with license plates he ripped off from cars outside a military recruiting office.

CBS reviewed documents that reveal a man named Mike King was paid for “security services” by Crockett in 2025.

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