Why BWI Flights Were Delayed Friday Across the East Coast

Strong chemical odor forces temporary ground stop at major East Coast airports, causing hours of delays and cancellations

Issue traced to overheated circuit board at air traffic control facility in Virginia, leading to evaluation of over 30 employees

Ripple effect impacts flights across national network, though normal operations have resumed after facility deemed safe

If you were traveling through BWI Airport or anywhere along the East Coast on Friday, you probably felt the ripple effects of a major air traffic disruption.

A strong chemical-like odor at an FAA air traffic control facility in Virginia forced officials to temporarily halt flights at several major airports (including Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport ) leading to hours of delays and cancellations.

Inside the Ground Stop Friday

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop Friday afternoon affecting BWI as well as Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport. Flights were initially paused while the situation was investigated, and although the ground stop was lifted later in the evening, delays continued to impact travelers well into the night.

At one point, flights at BWI were delayed by more than an hour as airlines scrambled to adjust schedules.

Airport Confusion & Exhaustion

Love Local? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Passengers told Channel 11 that the delays created long waits both inside the airport and on planes sitting at the gate.

“I came to the airport and when I got here, I got a message saying the flight was delayed again,” one traveler said. “The latest update is it’s been delayed almost three and a half hours.”

Another passenger described packed terminals after people were told to exit aircraft and wait inside the airport.

“People were sitting on the plane for like two hours on the jetway,” the traveler said. “Now they’re telling them to get off and go buy something to eat, so all the eateries are packed.”

So what caused the disruption?

According to the FAA, the issue originated at the Potomac Consolidated Terminal Radar Approach Control facility (TRACON) in Virginia, the air traffic control center responsible for managing flights across much of the region.

Emergency crews were called to the facility after workers reported a strong odor inside the building. Officials initially treated the situation as a potential hazardous materials incident.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later confirmed the smell was traced to an overheated circuit board, which has since been replaced.

More than 30 FAA employees were evaluated on-site after reporting mild symptoms, but none required medical treatment or transportation to a hospital.

Once authorities determined the building was safe, air traffic operations gradually resumed.

Even after the ground stop was lifted around 8 p.m., the earlier shutdown created a ripple effect across the national flight network, impacting airports including Richmond, Philadelphia, Charlottesville, and Manassas.

Airport officials say normal operations have resumed, but travelers are still encouraged to check with their airlines for the latest flight information as schedules continue to stabilize.

Why BWI Flights Were Delayed Friday Across the East Coast was originally published on 92q.com