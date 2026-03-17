Maryland State Police Increase Patrols Tonight For St. Patrick’s Day

Source: Radio ONE / General

Maryland State Police are stepping up enforcement efforts tonight as thousands head out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, urging drivers to make safety a priority and avoid impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving.

Troopers from all 23 barracks statewide, along with the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort team, will conduct increased saturation patrols on major roadways and in areas where alcohol related crashes are more likely to occur. The enforcement push is supported by funding from the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s Highway Safety Office.

Officials say drivers can expect a strong law enforcement presence across multiple regions tonight.

In the Eastern Region, troopers from the Berlin, Centreville, Easton, Princess Anne, and Salisbury barracks will focus on major travel routes including U.S. Routes 301 and 50.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In the Central Region, high visibility patrols will take place along Interstates 495 and 270, as well as Routes 50, 5, and 301. Troopers in Westminster will also work alongside the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Westminster City Police.

In Western Maryland, enforcement will target DUI and crash reduction along Interstates 70 and 81 and Routes 40 and 65.

In the Northern Region, troopers will patrol areas known for higher rates of impaired driving crashes, while in the Southern Region, additional patrols will be seen along major corridors including Route 295 and Interstate 695.

State Police are reminding anyone celebrating tonight to plan ahead. Officials recommend designating a sober driver before heading out, avoiding driving after drinking, and using public transportation, taxis, or ride share services when possible.

Hosts are also being encouraged to serve food and non alcoholic drinks, arrange safe transportation for guests, and take keys away from anyone attempting to drive while impaired.

Authorities stress that celebrating responsibly tonight can help prevent tragedies on Maryland roadways.

Maryland State Police Increase Patrols Tonight For St. Patrick’s Day was originally published on 92q.com