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Entertainment in Baltimore with Magic 95.9-FM, Free Birthdays

Konan & James The Great with Special guest DJ Herbie Luv Magic 95.9-FM Live Broadcast

Published on March 22, 2026

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Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Make sure you meet Magic 95.9-FM with Konan, James The Great with special guest DJ Herbie luv at The W Lounge every Saturday Night from 6pm to 2am.

6pm – Dj Herbie Starts us off with HOUSE Music The Decompression Sessions where party people actually DANCE like parties from the past.

After that myself Konan and James The Great finish up the night with everything you can think of from Classic R&B, Classic Hip Hop, Reggae, Club, line Dance, and so much more.

Free Entry every Saturday Night, Free Birthday Tables with Indoor & Outdoor Party with Giant Tent!!! Come See us and Celebrate Your Birthday! The W is Located 1806 Belmont Ave. Call or Text Konan to Book. 240-593-9332

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