Heaven Sent To The Block List: Rapper LaRussell Stomps & Shouts In Defense Of His Hitler, Trump & Epstein Bars, Deactivates All Accounts

California-born rapper and new RocNation signee, LaRussell, got a real taste of fame after releasing a track on which he called Donald Trump, Adolf Hitler and Jeffrey Epstein “heaven-sent.”

Source: Dana Jacobs / Getty

After telling fans that his engineer encouraged him not to put the song out, he dropped a clip in which he name drops quite a few controversial figures including the aforementioned as well as Kanye West and the devil.

”I’m not perfect, and neither is the president / What’s guiltier than a n***a hiding evidence? / You can’t be mad that they heated, if you don’t let them vent / Even the devil was heaven-sent / Even Malcom [X] was heaven-sent / Even Martin [Luther King Jr.] was heaven-sent / Even Kanye [West] was heaven-sent / We all heaven-sent / Donald, too / We all heaven-sent / Epstein, too / We all heaven-sent / Adolf, too / We all heaven-sent / Even you / We all heaven-sent.”

The bars immediately went viral with many questioning what his intended message was for the track. Once word got back to the rapper, he became incensed at what he felt was a misunderstanding of what he was saying and “fake outrage” from those he accused of supporting rappers who rap about drugs, violence and disrespecting women.

“GOOD MORNING AMERICA! This is my final statement on this bullsh*t,” he said. “The selective outrage and fake righteousness is a joke. It’s always US. Y’all been complicit in supporting serial killers, murderers, drug dealers, pimps, and n****s destroying they community for yeeeeaaaars!!!! But me saying God made me and he also made these sick a** n****s is where the line is drawn? CUT IT OUT.”

He continued,

“If you gone be outraged be outraged about it all! TURN THE MURDER MUSIC OFF AND EVERY OTHER DETRIMENTAL FORM OF ART YOU CONSUME! I’M ONE OF THE FEW N****S IN THIS SH*T SMILING AND PUTTING GOOD INTO THE ECO SYSTEM! IMA KEEP SAYING AND DOING WHAT I WANT WITH MY ART. BECAUSE IMA F***IN ARTIST! Y’ALL CAN KEEP BEING FAKE OUTRAGED AND COMPLICIT WITH EVERYTHING ELSE.”

He then deleted all of his social media accounts on Mar. 19 before appearing on the Bootleg Kev podcast where he continued to chalk up the backlash to people not understanding that his mentioning of those controversial figures was not a signal of his support for them.

“I think people mistake what I’m saying for me being complicit, they think it was me showing support,” he explained. “They didn’t think I was showing support to Martin, Malcolm and Kanye, who I also mention in that song, they just think it means I am in support of him [Trump] and being complicit in his behavior.”

He continued,

“And that’s, like, the furthest thing from the truth. Anyone who knows me knows that I think n***** like Trump and Epstein deserve the worst but it’s also like the art in writing that song…when you start writing, words come to you. It’s not like ‘I’m gone write about Epstein,’ words come to you and then that realization is just like ‘damn, God made a n**** like Dr. King who did so much and changed the world and God also made a n**** like Epstein, who is like the lowest of the low. And they come from the same source.”

Well, it seems he’s holding fast to his reasoning. Only time will tell if the community he’d been building will be willing to hear him out once he returns to social media.

Heaven Sent To The Block List: Rapper LaRussell Stomps & Shouts In Defense Of His Hitler, Trump & Epstein Bars, Deactivates All Accounts was originally published on bossip.com