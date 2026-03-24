Maryland Targets Virgina Registration Loophole Used by Over 70K Drivers

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Maryland drivers who have been using Virginia license plates to avoid higher in-state registration costs are now being warned to switch or face penalties, WMAR reports.

The Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration has begun sending notices to thousands of drivers, urging them to properly register their vehicles in Maryland. The crackdown comes as lawmakers in the General Assembly consider new legislation aimed at closing the long-standing loophole.

For years, some Maryland residents have registered their vehicles in Virginia because of the significantly lower cost. Annual registration in Virginia can be around $35, compared to roughly $125 in Maryland. State officials estimate that more than 73,000 vehicles are currently taking advantage of the practice.

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Officials say the issue is costing the state millions. During a recent bill hearing, Baltimore City Police Lieutenant Colonel Derek Loeffler said Maryland is losing up to $12 million each year in registration revenue. Those funds typically support the state’s Transportation Trust Fund, which helps pay for road maintenance and safety programs.

Safety concerns are also part of the debate. Data from Baltimore City shows that vehicles with Virginia tags were involved in 47 percent of non-fatal crashes and 10 percent of fatal crashes between 2023 and 2024. Officials also say drivers using out-of-state tags are more likely to have unpaid citations. About 81 percent of those vehicles have outstanding parking violations, compared to 23 percent of vehicles registered in Maryland.

State leaders say the problem has been growing. Nina Themelis, director of the Baltimore City Mayor’s Office of Government Relations, said the trend has increased both in Baltimore and across Maryland.

In January, warning letters were sent to about 58,000 drivers, giving them 30 days to register their vehicles in Maryland before enforcement actions begin.

Maryland Targets Virgina Registration Loophole Used by Over 70K Drivers was originally published on 92q.com