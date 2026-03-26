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Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Moulin Rouge! The Musical' Debut

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Successful Broadway Debut As Zidler In 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

Witnessing history being made was Queen Latifah, and Tiffany Haddish.

Published on March 26, 2026

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  • Megan Thee Stallion kicked off her 8-week engagement as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which cemented her as the first woman to do so.
  • During her Great White Way debut, Megan Thee Stallion not only understood the assignment as Zidler, but she also performed two of her hits, "Body" and "Savage," which only added to the night's energy.
  • With her Broadway debut now in the books, Megan Thee Stallion continues to prove she is just more than a rapper.
Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Theo Wargo / Megan Thee Stallion

You can officially add Broadway star to Megan Thee Stallion’s ongoing list of accomplishments.

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off her 8-week engagement as Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, which cemented her as the first woman to do so.

Witnessing history being made was Queen Latifah, with whom Megan Thee Stallion has been hanging out a lot lately, even bringing her out on stage during her Coachella set, and Tiffany Haddish. Both also starred in the comedy Girls Trip.

During her Great White Way debut, Megan Thee Stallion not only understood the assignment as Zidler, but she also performed two of her hits, “Body” and “Savage,” which only added to the night’s energy.

On Wednesday, Thee Stallion took to Instagram to celebrate her Broadway debut, sharing a video of her post-show curtain call, in which attendees blessed her and the cast with an extended round of applause.

In the caption for the post, the Houston native wrote, “MY BROADWAY DEBUT AS ZIDLER IN @moulinrougebway 🥹🥹🎭🎭 So grateful for this incredible cast & crew & everyone who worked so hard to make opening night a success!! HOTTIES IM ON BROADWAY!!”

With her Broadway debut now in the books, Megan Thee Stallion continues to prove she is just more than a rapper.

She has already shown off her acting chops, appearing in the Marvel Studios Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, making her canon in the MCU, Dicks: The Musical, and 2024’s Mean Girls remake.

Her most recent television appearance was a guest role on the new NBC/Peacock sitcom The Fall & Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

Salute to Megan Thee Stallion, you can see more reactions to her Broadway debut below.

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Successful Broadway Debut As Zidler In 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical' was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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