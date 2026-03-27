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Juvenile Releases Highly Anticipated Album 'Boiling Point'

Juvenile Releases Highly Anticipated Album ‘Boiling Point’

Published on March 27, 2026

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Southern rap mogul Juvenile has released his first new album in nearly a decade.

On Friday, March 27, the New Orleans-born rapper released his eleventh studio album, Boiling Point. The album has a range of featured collaborators, including Mannie Fresh, Birdman, Lenny Kravitz, Swizz Beatz, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Juvenile is a seasoned veteran in the rap game with over 30 years of experience. After his NPR Tiny Desk in 2024, the rapper has returned to the limelight and continues to build on his legacy as a key figure of Cash Money Records and Southern rap culture.

Juvenile, whose real name is Terius Gray, has been teasing the release of this newest project for a while, including going back on the road during the “Cash Money Millionaires” reunion tour earlier this year.

He even released a hot new single, “B.B.B.,” featuring Hot Girl rapper Megan Thee Stallion in February, which debuted on the Billboard Hot 100.

Following the release of Boiling Point, Juvenile announced a tour alongside the new album, kicking off early April, spanning across the US and Canada.

Juvenile Releases Highly Anticipated Album ‘Boiling Point’ was originally published on hiphopnc.com

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