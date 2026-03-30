Source: Kaveh Kazemi / Getty

When it comes to President Donald Trump’s big, beautiful blunder in Iran, it should be clear to everyone by now that, when he’s talking about the war his administration and the Israeli government started with the media, he’s just making it up as he goes along.

Last year, he claimed the U.S. obliterated Iran’s nuclear capability, but when he began his missile strikes on the region — one of which struck an Iranian elementary school, reportedly killing 175 civilians, lest we forget— he claimed it was to prevent them from developing a nuclear bomb. This time around, Trump claimed he needed help with the completely unprovoked war he started from our NATO allies — who he has made a habit of insulting to their faces, and did not consult or warn of the attacks — but after they all rejected him, he claimed we didn’t need their help at all, while still continuing to challenge them to help.

Then, last week, Trump claimed his administration “had very, very strong talks,” and “points of agreement,” and the Iranian government, which mostly denied the “talks” are even happening, and completely rejected Trump’s terms for ending the war shortly after. Now, the president is claiming Iran caved on most of his demands, yet he’s still threatening to take control of Iranian territory, among other hostilities.

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“You had offered that 15-point plan to Iran. Did they ever come back with a response?” a reporter asked Trump outside of Air Force One over the weekend, to which the president responded: “They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn’t they?”

Actually, the better question would be: Why should anybody believe anything you have to say when all you do is lie and contradict yourself because you can’t keep your lies straight?

Here’s Trump during the same interview, claiming he’s “ahead of schedule with Iran” in negotiating the end of a war he said “has been won” last week, as he had said weeks before that.

“We’re weeks ahead of schedule… and we have a group, it’s really a new regime,” Trump said of those in power in Iran, despite his administration claiming repeatedly that his attacks on the nation weren’t about forcing a regime change. “It’s a new group of people — people that we’ve never dealt with before, that are acting very reasonable.

Here’s Trump in that exact same interview, claiming his people are “doing extremely well with that negotiation” with that “‘reasonable” regime — but he’s probably still going to have to bomb them, though.

So, the American people should feel relieved that the “United States of America is in serious discussions with A NEW, AND MORE REASONABLE, REGIME to end our Military Operations in Iran,” unless none of that is true, in which case Trump will begin “blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desanalization plants).”

(He meant “desalination.” Our president can’t spell or grasp when words actually need to be capitalized.)

Here’s a little more information on Kharg Island and why Trump is threatening it, via NBC News:

So, which is it, Trumpy? Is the war won, or are we still negotiating? Are the negotiations going well, or must we keep attacking and seizing control of the region? Is Iran “begging” for a deal, or is the nation leaving the White House on read like a high school crush who just isn’t really into us? Are Iran’s nuclear capabilities obliterated, or are we still working to obliterate them, or double-obliterate them, or whatever?

Or how about the question that seems most important:

Mr. President, do you have any idea what the hell you are doing at all?

You know what? Don’t answer that. We already know the answer — we’ve known since Jan. 20.

SEE ALSO:

Iran Rejects US Terms To End War, Offers Terms Of Its Own



Top Counterterrorism Official Joe Kent Resigns Over Iran War





Trump Keeps Contradicting Himself On Iran War, As He Threatens To Attack Kharg Island was originally published on newsone.com