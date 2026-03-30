Tyler Perry’s $1,000 Gift Cards for TSA Workers Must Be Returned — Here’s Why

Federal rules prohibit government workers from accepting large monetary gifts tied to their jobs.

TSA has its own policy treating prepaid cards as cash, requiring review of Perry's $250K gift.

Shutdown left TSA workers unpaid, straining morale, leading to public pressure and eventual back pay.

Source: DANIEL SLIM / Getty

Over the past week, filmmaker Tyler Perry visited Hartsfield‑Jackson Atlanta International Airport and tried to help Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers who had been working without pay during a partial federal government shutdown. Perry originally attempted to hand out cash, but federal rules prohibit TSA employees — and federal employees in general — from accepting money gifts while on duty, so he instead distributed $1,000 prepaid gift cards to about 250 workers, reportedly totaling around $250,000.

The gesture was widely praised, and several officers used the cards to cover bills, groceries and other expenses after weeks of missed pay. But days later, many workers were reportedly asked to return the gift cards after federal officials raised concerns that accepting them could violate government ethics rules.



Why Are TSA Workers Being Told to Give Them Back?

The reason isn’t that the gesture was mean‑spirited or unappreciated,,, it’s because strict federal ethics rules govern what gifts government employees can accept, especially when tied in any way to their official role.

Here’s the basic legal framework behind it:

🧑‍⚖️ Federal Gift Rules Explained

Federal ethics regulations broadly prohibit government workers from accepting gifts “given because of [their] official position” or from “prohibited sources.”

Under these rules:

A gift includes anything of monetary value, such as cash, checks, gift cards, prepaid cards or similar items — even if offered out of kindness.

Federal employees generally may not accept gifts from private individuals or organizations if those gifts are connected in any way to their job or position.

There are narrow exceptions (for example, small gifts under certain dollar amounts, gifts from personal friends, or general‑public event invitations), but those exceptions generally do not cover large gift cards given to employees simply because they are working without pay.

In addition, the Transportation Security Administration has its own Gift Acceptance Authority policy, which treats most general‑use prepaid cards (like Visa gift cards) as monetary gifts because they can be used like cash.



So What Happened With Perry’s Gift Cards?

According to reports:

Perry’s team coordinated with airport officials to distribute the gift cards in a way they believed complied with federal and TSA rules.

However, a later review by airport security leadership and federal ethics officials raised concerns about whether the gift cards could be accepted without violating ethics policies.

As a result, many recipients were told to return the cards, even if they had already spent some of the money.

It’s worth noting that the rules aren’t intended to punish generosity — they exist to prevent any perception that gifts might influence official duty or create unfair advantages. But in situations like this one, the application of those regulations can feel technical or frustrating to the people affected.



A Larger Context: Shutdown Strain on TSA Workers

This gift‑card issue comes against the backdrop of a long and difficult government shutdown that left many TSA workers without pay for weeks. Lines at airports were longer, morale was strained, and lost wages forced some employees to make hard financial choices.

In response to the shutdown and pressure from lawmakers and the public, an executive order was issued directing pay for TSA personnel, and workers began receiving back pay in late March.



Bottom Line

Tyler Perry tried to help TSA workers struggling without pay by giving them prepaid gift cards.

Strict federal gift acceptance rules forced officials to ask employees to return the cards because large monetary gifts are generally prohibited for federal workers.

The situation highlights a clash between generosity and government ethics law… and why even well‑intended gifts can get tangled in bureaucracy.

Tyler Perry’s $1,000 Gift Cards for TSA Workers Must Be Returned — Here’s Why was originally published on thebeatdfw.com