Listen Live
Close
Style & Fashion

15 Luxury Brand Names You’ve Been Saying Wrong

15 Luxury Brand Names You’ve Been Saying Wrong — Fix It

Quit Butchering These 15 Luxury Brand Names - Here's How to Say Them Right

Published on March 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 - Day 4
Source: Edward Berthelot / Getty

Let’s keep it real….. nothing un-alive’s your presence faster than mispronouncing something you’re trying to flex. You don’t have to be from Paris or Milan, but if you’re stepping into rooms, talking fashion, watches, or cars… you gotta say it right. Clean. Confident. No hesitation.

Here’s the correction list… so you won’t be looking like a goofy at game time!

1. 

Hermès

Say it: air-mez

No “Her-meez.” Keep it sharp.

2. 

Givenchy

Say it: zhee-von-shee

If you’re saying the “G” hard… you’re off.

3. 

Porsche

Say it: por-shuh

Two syllables. Always. No debate.

4. 

Balmain

Say it: bal-mahn

Silent ending. Smooth delivery.

5. 

Louis Vuitton

Say it: loo-ee vwee-ton

You don’t rush this one.

6. 

Yves Saint Laurent

Say it: eve san loh-ron

“Yves” is Eve. Lock that in.

7. 

Bvlgari

Say it: bool-gah-ree

That “V” isn’t what you think it is.

8. 

Versace

Say it: ver-sah-chee

If you say “ver-sayce”… fix it immediately.

9. 

Moschino

Say it: mos-key-no

“K” sound. Not “sh.”

10. 

Tag Heuer

Say it: tag hoy-er

Respect the watch game.

11. 

Loewe

Say it: loh-veh

Most people butcher this. Don’t be most people.

12. 

Cartier

Say it: car-tee-ay

Smooth. Controlled. No extra noise.

13. 

Hublot

Say it: oo-blo

Silent “H.” Keep it clean.

14. 

Chloé

Say it: klo-ay

Simple — don’t overthink it.

15. 

Lancôme

Say it: lahn-comb

Soft ending. No hard “me.”

Final Take

This ain’t about being fancy; it’s about being sharp. Details matter. The way you speak, carry yourself, and move… that’s what separates you.

Anybody can wear luxury. Not everybody can speak it correctly.

15 Luxury Brand Names You’ve Been Saying Wrong — Fix It was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Announces Up to $1,500 Utility Bill Relief for Residents

16 Items
Celebrity  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Brandy Says Wanya Morris Dated Her At 16, Calls Relationship “Manipulative” In New Memoir

20 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

20 Celebrity Mugshots That Still Shock The Internet

Celebrity News  |  imannmilner

Can Stop, Will Stop! J. Cole Talks Diddy Fight But Won’t ‘Kick Him’ While He’s ‘Down,’ Social Media Drags Him For Copping Puffy Pleas

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News  |  WIBC Staff

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close