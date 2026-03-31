Listen Live
Close
Local

Maryland Bill Pushes Cameras to Protect Pedestrians

Maryland Lawmakers Push Crosswalk Cameras to Curb Dangerous Driving

Published on March 31, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Road crossing with pedestrian pathways viewed from above during daytime in an urban setting with light shadows
Source: Zoryna Hadzhuk / Getty

Crossing the street in some parts of Maryland can feel like taking a serious risk, and advocates say something needs to change fast, FOX Baltimore reports.

Now, lawmakers are considering a solution. House Bill 938 would allow counties like Montgomery, Prince George’s, and Anne Arundel to install automated cameras at crosswalks to catch drivers who fail to stop for pedestrians.

Related Stories

A recent study by AI traffic camera company Obvio found the problem is widespread. In just a few hours of observation at 22 locations, thousands of violations were recorded, including more than 3,200 daily in Montgomery County alone. The Bethesda intersection stood out as one of the worst, with nearly 400 violations observed.

Residents say they experience the danger firsthand.

State data shows just how serious the issue is. In 2024, 151 pedestrians were killed in Maryland, accounting for more than a quarter of all traffic-related deaths.

Supporters of the bill argue automated enforcement could help fill gaps caused by police staffing shortages and improve safety around the clock.

The bill has already passed the House and is now under review in the Senate. If approved, it could move one step closer to becoming law, and potentially saving lives.

Maryland Lawmakers Push Crosswalk Cameras to Curb Dangerous Driving was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Announces Up to $1,500 Utility Bill Relief for Residents

16 Items
Celebrity  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Brandy Says Wanya Morris Dated Her At 16, Calls Relationship “Manipulative” In New Memoir

20 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

20 Celebrity Mugshots That Still Shock The Internet

Celebrity News  |  imannmilner

Can Stop, Will Stop! J. Cole Talks Diddy Fight But Won’t ‘Kick Him’ While He’s ‘Down,’ Social Media Drags Him For Copping Puffy Pleas

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News  |  WIBC Staff

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close