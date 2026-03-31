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The case of the killing of right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk has taken an unexpected turn as attorneys for his accused killer, Tyler Robinson — who is facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder — filed a motion to delay court proceedings, citing claims that an analysis from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF) could not conclusively connect a bullet fragment recovered during Kirk’s autopsy to the rifle found near the scene of the shooting at Utah Valley University last year.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, the defense team’s filing claims ATF was “unable to identify the bullet recovered at autopsy to the rifle allegedly tied to Mr. Robinson,” and raises questions about other evidence in the case, requesting additional time to sort through it all before Robinson’s preliminary hearing, which is currently scheduled for mid-May. His attorneys argued that they may want to offer testimony of the ATF firearm analyst, but they need time to have their experts review the ATF case file before they can decide that. In fact, they’ve asked for at least a six-month delay for the preliminary hearing.

Predictably, news of the bullet that killed Kirk possibly not matching the gun has Kirk supporters and other assorted conspiracy theorists sounding off on social media.

Besides the alleged ballistic issues, the defense is challenging DNA evidence in the case. Robinson’s lawyers claimed reports from the FBI and ATF show both agencies gathered “minute quantities of DNA on various items of evidence,” which consist of “mixtures of up to ‘five or more’ individuals,” and said they need time to consult with experts on that evidence as well.

So, now a judge needs to decide whether the defense’s description of the evidence as inconsistent is justification for postponing Robinson’s preliminary hearing.

From the Tribune:

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors present evidence in an effort to show that there is “probable cause” for the case to move forward. This is a lower evidentiary standard than at a trial, where prosecutors must prove their case “beyond a reasonable doubt.” Fourth District Court Judge Tony Graf will decide whether to bind over the case, and continue to move it toward trial. The preliminary hearing will be the first time that evidence in the case will be presented in court. Robinson’s Monday court filing indicates that prosecutors intend to present forensic evidence and information from Robinson’s parents and roommate, along with evidence from Robinson’s phone and social media accounts.

While Robinson’s hearing is currently scheduled for May, his next court appearance is scheduled on April 17, where attorneys are expected to argue a motion on whether cameras will be allowed in the courtroom.

We’ll update this story after the judge addresses the defense’s motion.

SEE ALSO:

Charlie Kirk: Everything We Know About Alleged Killer Tyler Robinson



Leftists Or Groypers, What Does Tyler Robinson Believe In?



Tyler Robinson Makes 1st In-Person Court Appearence



Charlie Kirk: Tyler Robinson Charged With Aggravated Murder



Tyler Robinson Arrested In The Murder Of Charlie Kirk



Feds Can’t Link Tyler Robinson To Left-Wing Groups





Tyler Robinson’s Lawyers Say ATF Couldn’t Match Bullet That Killed Charlie Kirk To Rifle At Scene was originally published on newsone.com