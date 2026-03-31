2026 National Burrito Day Deals
National Burrito Day is celebrated on April 2, this is the perfect excuse to indulge in one of the most beloved handheld meals packed with flavor. From classic combinations of rice, beans, and seasoned meats to creative twists, burritos have become a staple across the U.S. and beyond.
This food holiday brings together bold tastes, cultural roots, and plenty of delicious deals worth savoring.
Check out these resturants that are coming with the deals for National Burrito Day!
Chipotle
The burrito vault is BACK with new double protein power hours and over $2M in prizes today thru 4/2. 3,600 BOGO + 2,000 double protein codes will be up for grabs every hour from 9am ET to 9pm ET
El Pollo Loco
Join Loco Rewards today to unlock BOGO offer on April 2
QDOBA
Freebirds World Burrito
reebirds will offer $5.95 Freebird-Sized Burritos — unlimited in-store while supplies last! Rewards Members can also order up to 2 burritos online with code “FREEBIRDS”
Taco Bell
Rewards members will recieve a discount on burritos when they make an in-app purchase
Moe’s Southwest Grill
5 lucky fans will win the ultimate burrito bundle! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER/WIN. Sweepstakes begins 10:00 a.m. (ET) on 3/31/2026 and ends at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on 4/1/2026.
Del Taco
Free Burrito with purchase for rewards members
Loredo Taco
$5 Burrito
Torchy’s Tacos
$5 Breakfast Burritos. Offer in-restaurant only ‘til 2PM
Dos Toros
$5 off any burrito or bowl for rewards members
Baja Fresh
$5 Baja Burrito with Chicken
Dog Haus
A $3 Haus Burrito
Bubbakoo’s Burritos
Buy one burrito and get a second FREE, available in-store or online with code BURRITODAY.
2026 National Burrito Day Deals was originally published on majic945.com