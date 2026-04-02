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Police-Involved Shooting Reported in West Baltimore

Police-Involved Shooting Reported In West Baltimore

Published on April 2, 2026

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Source: General / Radio One

Police were involved in a shooting in West Baltimore on Thursday afternoon, according to the city’s police union.

The incident was reported in the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

Union officials say the union president and attorneys have responded to the scene to assist the homicide unit and the officers involved. Richard Worley is also at the scene.

At this time, the union reports that no officers are believed to have been injured.

Police-Involved Shooting Reported In West Baltimore was originally published on 92q.com

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