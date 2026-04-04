Trump new executive order attempting to regulate college sports

According to Yahoo News. President Donald Trump issued his latest executive order to regulate college sports on Friday.

The 10-page order comes a day before the NCAA’s crown jewel — the men’s basketball tournament — reaches its pinnacle event here in central Indiana.

The order grants the NCAA the ability and suggests the organization limit athlete transfer movement, cap player eligibility, implement funding requirements for women and Olympic sports, and prohibit NIL collectives. As an enforcement lever, the order relies on the reduction of a university’s federal funding — an incentive for schools and conferences to abide by the concepts.

The order directs the NCAA to update its rules by Aug. 1 — to the maximum extent permitted by law — to “bring order and stability to the landscape in certain key areas,” a source who has reviewed the document told Yahoo Sports. Most notably, one of those areas is transferring.

Compliance with these rules will be relevant in determining if schools will continue to receive federal funding.

Perhaps the most significant concepts in the document are efforts to regulate athlete movement and compensation.

The order not only grants but commands the association to create strict guardrails around booster-backed NIL collectives — what it describes as “fraudulent NIL schemes” — and limit the movement of transfers by reinstating the NCAA’s “one-time” transfer rule. The courts deemed that rule unlawful through antitrust rulings. The rule would permit athletes to transfer once before requiring them to miss one season as a penalty for any subsequent moves.

The order does not unilaterally and immediately change the transfer rule, a critical concept. The language is key as thousands of players — some of whom have already transferred once — are preparing to enter the basketball portal, which opens Tuesday.

Many — including the president himself — expect the order to be challenged legally.