Listen Live
Close
Local

Rising Fuel Costs Push Amazon to Add Delivery Surcharges

Rising Fuel Costs Push Amazon, USPS to Add Delivery Surcharges

Published on April 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Amazon Prime truck on highway, Florida
UCG

Rising fuel costs tied to the ongoing conflict in Iran are beginning to impact delivery prices across the board.

Starting April 17, Amazon will introduce new surcharges for its sellers, while major carriers like UPS, FedEx, and USPS have also implemented fuel-related fees to offset rising costs.

With gas prices climbing, consumers are already feeling the strain at the pump. To manage expenses, Amazon plans to add a temporary 3.5% fuel surcharge for third-party sellers. Meanwhile, beginning April 26, USPS will introduce a temporary 8% increase on select shipments, including Priority Mail, due to higher fuel prices. As a result, delivery costs for customers are expected to rise.

Some drivers say the added costs could discourage spending. One delivery driver noted that the higher fees may make people think twice about placing orders, especially with other expenses already adding up.

Experts warn that if fuel prices continue to increase, food delivery platforms could soon follow with similar surcharges.

Rising Fuel Costs Push Amazon, USPS to Add Delivery Surcharges was originally published on 92q.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
16 Items
Celebrity  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Brandy Says Wanya Morris Dated Her At 16, Calls Relationship “Manipulative” In New Memoir

Local  |  Editor Staff

Baltimore Announces Up to $1,500 Utility Bill Relief for Residents

20 Items
News  |  Matty Willz

20 Celebrity Mugshots That Still Shock The Internet

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News  |  WIBC Staff

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Celebrity News  |  imannmilner

Can Stop, Will Stop! J. Cole Talks Diddy Fight But Won’t ‘Kick Him’ While He’s ‘Down,’ Social Media Drags Him For Copping Puffy Pleas

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close