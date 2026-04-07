Source: Carol Lee Rose/FilmMagic / Carol Lee Rose/FilmMagic

Quavo appears to be sending prayers to his former Migos groupmate Offset following news about a shooting.

On Monday night (April 6), reports surfaces claiming that Offset was shot outside a casino in Florida. Early reports state that the Atlanta rapper is currently in stable condition.

Shortly after the news broke, his team released a statement confirming the incident to TMZ. Saying that the rapper, “was shot and is currently at the hospital receiving medical care. He is stable and being closely monitored.”

Not long after the reports began to circulate online, Quavo took to Instagram, posting a prayer emoji to his story. Leading many fans to speculate that the message was directed to Offset.

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The post caught fans online by surprise due to the complicated history between the two artists. While they came up together as members of the Migos, their relationship fell off in recent years.

Neither rapper has publicly detailed what caused the fall out between them. However, Offset addressed the situation during a 2024 interview, explaining that the issues between the two are private and not meant for the world to know.

“I don’t think I owe it to people to show how much me and bro love each other so much. I don’t feel like it’s out job to show y’all, we went through something, we don’t have to show you sh*t. Stop doing that, n*ggas ain’t hating on each other, we congratulate each other when we drop new songs. We ain’t on no sucka sh*t with each other. We both came in the game together, we both knew that, we understood that, and we lost our brother.”

Huncho’s brief message shows the bond between the former groupmates may still run deeper than fans realize.

Quavo Appears To Send Prayers To Offset After Shooting News was originally published on hiphopwired.com