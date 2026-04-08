Listen Live
Close
The Buzz

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Rapper Lil Tjay Arrested In Connection Offset Shooting:

Offset Shooting Incident: Rapper Lil Tjay Reportedly Arrested

Published on April 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

Offset Shooting Incident: Rapper Lil Tjay Reportedly Arrested


Rapper Lil Tjay was taken into custody in connection with the recent shooting of former Migos rapper Offset outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Authorities charged Tjay with affray, a first-degree misdemeanor, but his lawyer, Dawn M. Florio, clarified that he was not legally involved in the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate, and a second person was also detained but not charged. Offset remains stable in the hospital after the incident.
Source: Yahoo

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
16 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

15 Black Celebrity Couples We Still Can’t Believe Divorced

16 Items
Celebrity  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Brandy Says Wanya Morris Dated Her At 16, Calls Relationship “Manipulative” In New Memoir

Baltimore Ravens  |  Editor Staff

Lamar Jackson Arrives For Day 1 of Ravens Voluntary Workouts

US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP
News  |  WIBC Staff

Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case

Celebrity News  |  imannmilner

Can Stop, Will Stop! J. Cole Talks Diddy Fight But Won’t ‘Kick Him’ While He’s ‘Down,’ Social Media Drags Him For Copping Puffy Pleas

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close