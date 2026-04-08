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Rapper Lil Tjay Arrested In Connection Offset Shooting:
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Offset Shooting Incident: Rapper Lil Tjay Reportedly Arrested
Rapper Lil Tjay was taken into custody in connection with the recent shooting of former Migos rapper Offset outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Authorities charged Tjay with affray, a first-degree misdemeanor, but his lawyer, Dawn M. Florio, clarified that he was not legally involved in the shooting. Police are continuing to investigate, and a second person was also detained but not charged. Offset remains stable in the hospital after the incident.
Source: Yahoo
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