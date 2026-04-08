Source: Kanye West Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production / Kanye West Purchases Second City In Wyoming To Bring Yeezy Production To The US

Kanye West is facing yet another legal issue as a former security guard claims he is owed money.

According to TMZ, Jonothan Monroe, who worked as West’s security guard in 2021, alleges that he was never fully paid for his services. Monroe also claims he was not compensated for overtime hours while working for the Chicago rapper.

In court documents, Monroe is seeking $850,000 in damages. The breakdown reportedly includes $7,725 for unpaid overtime, $37,620 in lost wages, $500,000 in lost earnings, and $100,000 for emotional distress. He is also requesting an additional $100,000 in punitive damages.

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In the lawsuit, Monroe claims he attempted to collect the money he says he was owed but was never properly compensated. He also alleged that West once asked him to fill up his Lamborghini with gas but did not provide funds to cover the expense.

“When I asked for cash or use of his credit card to cover the expense, [Kanye] walked away from me without a response.”

This marks another instance of a former employee accusing West of unpaid wages. Previously ex-employee Tony Saxon filed an unrelated lawsuit seeking $140,000 in damages.

Outside of the legal disputes, West also recently faced issues overseas. The BULLY rapper was reportedly denied entry into the United Kingdom despite being booked as a headliner for Wireless Festival 2026.

The situation quickly escalated after the announcement, with major brands, including Pepsi, reportedly backing out of their sponsorships, ultimately leading to the festivals cancellation.

Kanye West Former Body Guard Demanding Close To $1 Million was originally published on hiphopwired.com