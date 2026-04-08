Lamar Odom Challenges Khloé Kardashian's Claim His Dad Wanted To Take Him Off Life Support—'He Was My Biggest Fan'

Lamar Odom disagrees with Khloé Kardashian's account of his father's actions during his 2015 overdose.

Odom believes his father, Joe Odom, was his biggest fan and would not have wanted to remove him from life support.

Odom encourages others to make amends with family and friends, as life is unpredictable and nothing is promised but death.

Lamar Odom has disputed his ex-wife’s claims that his late father, Joe Odom, wanted to take him off life support.

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The former NBA player looked back on the highs and lows of his life while promoting his new Netflix documentary, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom, on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle on April 6.

As previously reported, Odom’s ex-wife, Khloé Kardashian, participated heavily in the documentary. The pair got married in 2009 and split in 2013, but remained legally married until 2016. The Good American founder was Odom’s power of attorney when he had a near fatal overdose in 2015.

In the documentary, the reality star claimed that when she arrived at the hospital, Lamar’s father was already there, saying that she assumed he thought he was in charge of making medical decisions for his son. She also says he likely thought he was his beneficiary.

“Joe just said, ‘Don’t put him on life support, turn those machines off,’” Karadshian recalled in the documentary. “And I remember walking in around that time, and I kid you not, it was a scene out of a movie. And I was like, ‘Sorry, Joe. I’m still his wife. What do you need?’”

According to Khloé, Odom asked for “a pair of Nikes and $100 and a hotel room for the night,” which she gave him, saying that “Joe left and never came back.”

When Lamar heard about her account, however, he disagreed with her recollection of events—even though he wasn’t there to hear any of it happen.

“I was knocked out and asleep at that time, but if you know Joe Odom, I don’t think that’s something that would ever come out of his mouth,” Lamar said on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle. “He was my biggest fan. I don’t know where that got caught—translated. I just can’t see him ever, ever doing that.”

Joe Odom died in 2021, and following his passing, Lamar made it a point to encourage his fans to work through their family issues.

“Life is not promised. My pops and I had our differences but at the end of the day I knew he loved me and I loved him and that’s really all that matters,” the former Los Angeles Laker wrote at the time. “I encourage you to take some time and make amends with family and friends, tell someone you love them, smile a little more, laugh out loud, give your heart to those that deserve it because NOTHING is promised but death. That’s it.”

Lamar Odom Challenges Khloé Kardashian's Claim His Dad Wanted To Take Him Off Life Support—'He Was My Biggest Fan' was originally published on bossip.com