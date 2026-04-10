Dirty Dog Diaries: Upset Offset Reportedly Requested Paternity Test For Cardi B's Son With Stefon Diggs

Offset filed a court order requesting paternity test for one of Cardi B's children during their divorce proceedings.

Cardi B accused Offset of harassment and threats after he allegedly posted about her newborn child on social media.

Offset's team denied the social media post, but fans found evidence of a similar post by Offset's brother.

Offset wanted to settle more than monetary assets during his divorce from Cardi B.

Source: Paras Griffin / Gilbert Carrasquillo / Thearon W. Henderson

According to new reports, Offset previously requested that his estranged wife, Cardi B, provide a paternity test for her baby with Stefon Diggs.

The rapper filed a court order in his and Cardi’s divorce proceedings on Feb. 25, according to TMZ. A judge denied the petition for Cardi’s youngest, but approved of a separate request for one of the Grammy winner’s other children to take a DNA test.

The birth dates of the children were redacted in the filing, according to the outlet, but one of them was listed as a “newborn,” which obviously refers to Cardi and Diggs’ son, born in November 2025. Cardi and the Migos rapper share three kids together: Kulture Kiari Cephus, 7, Wave Set Cephus, 4, and Blossom, 1.

Love Celebrity? Get more! Join the Magic 95.9 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Cardi B and Offset had quite the rollercoaster relationship, which started when they secretly got married in September 2017. The pair welcomed their daughter Kulture in 2018 before Cardi called it quits on their marriage two years later. They reconciled shortly after and welcomed their first son, Wave, the following year.

The Bronx native filed for divorce again in July 2024, announcing the very next day that she was pregnant with Blossom. After giving birth to her third child in September, Cardi moved on with Diggs, confirming their romance with a date night at a Knicks game in May 2025. That September, she confirmed that she was expecting her first child with the NFL star.

While news of the request for a paternity test is new, it doesn’t come out of left field. Just a few days after Cardi confirmed that she welcomed her first child with the New England Patriots star, the Migos alum allegedly took to Instagram to crack a joke about the little one’s arrival.

At the time, Offset reportedly posted an Instagram Story that read: “My kid lol.” However, as the alleged screenshot circulated on social media, the Migos rapper insisted the post was fake. Still, Cardi took to X to share her response to his alleged post, which she obviously wasn’t happy about.

“Y’all be thinking it’s so funny and it’s not,” Cardi wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets. “It’s been over a year and I’m still being harassed and threatened to the point that I feel like my life in danger.” “It’s all fun and games until it’s too late,” the Bronx native added. “Mf’ers do anything for attention and it could get real nasty with just one upload…LEAVE ME TF ALONE.”

Following Cardi’s reply, a representative for Offset denied that he wrote the message. Cardi’s fans, however, are not convinced, pointing out that Offset’s brother, Speedy, a.k.a. @YN_Cephus, also allegedly posted about the child.

“Any statements attributed to Offset circulating on social media are completely fabricated,” the rep told E! News on Monday, Nov. 17. “Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily. Offset has remained supportive of Cardi and genuinely wishes her nothing but the best.”

In response to that rebuttal, fans came through with receipts, with many claiming they saw Offset’s brother post a similar IG Story. In screenshots posts by Hollywood Unlocked, the rapper’s brother uploaded a Story that read “My nephew lol,” causing confusion over Offet’s team claiming his post was fake.

With Offset requesting a paternity test, it seems more and more likely that he did, in fact, make that post.

Dirty Dog Diaries: Upset Offset Reportedly Requested Paternity Test For Cardi B's Son With Stefon Diggs was originally published on bossip.com